If you're going to order pizza, make sure you haven't committed any alleged crimes.That order could land you in jail.That's what happened to one suspect in Spring who deputies say stole driver's licenses and Social Security cards.On Jan. 23, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to Mr. Jim's Pizza in the 22700 block of Cypresswood Drive after a suspect used a stolen credit card to order pizza.The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Edward Diaz.When deputies found Diaz, he had six Texas driver's licenses and six Social Security cards. None of them were issued to him.Deputies also contacted the owners of the licenses and cards and found that Diaz had been using their information to make unauthorized purchases.He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Diaz has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.His bond is set at $5,000.