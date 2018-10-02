Pizza delivery man saves kidnapped woman who mouthed "help me"

EMBED </>More Videos

A pizza delivery man helped a woman who was being kidnapped.

WALDO, Wisconsin --
A pizza delivery driver in southeastern Wisconsin who saw a woman with a black eye mouthing "help me" at a delivery address is credited with alerting police to a kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says a man was paying for the pizza Thursday at the home in Waldo, when the woman in the background also mouthed for the driver to call the police.

The Sheboygan Press reports that the driver dialed 911, leading to the arrest of a 55-year-old man at the home.

Authorities say the man had entered the woman's home earlier in the day, punched her, tied her up with a power cord and tried to convince her to get back into a relationship with him.

Waldo is 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappizza911 callu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing boyfriend at Willowbrook Mall
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Show More
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Yale friend says Brett Kavanaugh was 'heavy drinker'
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Fed up residents fill potholes after watching YouTube
More News