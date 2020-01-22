Pizza driver carjacked at gunpoint while 2-year-old in back seat in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of holding a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, then leading police on a chase, all while a 2-year-old boy was in the back seat.Authorities say it started around 11 p.m. Tuesday when a Houston police officer responded to a call about a 2-car crash on the East Loop near Turning Basin.When the officer arrived, a silver Ford at the scene suddenly took off, starting a chase that went down the East Loop to Highway 225 to Shaver in Pasadena.The driver finally stopped, and a man jumped out of the back seat, running off between houses.According to officials, the man who jumped out of the vehicle was holding the pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, forcing him to drive away when the officer showed up. The suspect also had a 2-year-old child inside the vehicle.The motive is unknown.Police believe the suspect and the 2-year-old may have been involved in some sort of accident on the freeway and pulled over, and the pizza delivery driver stopped to help. Authorities think that's when the suspect pulled a gun on him.The pizza delivery driver and the boy are fine. It's not clear if the boy is the suspect's son.Police didn't find the suspect, but they say they know who he is and plan to issue an arrest warrant for him.