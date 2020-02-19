Society

2-year-old hugs pizza delivery man whose daughter recently died

WEST WARWICK, R.I. -- A doorbell camera captured a 2-year-old hugging a pizza delivery man -- and later, the boy's mom found out his simple act of kindness was a "blessing" for the stranger, whose daughter recently passed away.

Lindsey Sheely said she ordered a pizza to her Rhode Island home Saturday night. After the delivery driver, Ryan Catterson, said his goodbyes, her young son Cohen chased after him and gave him a hug.

"Enjoy your pizza!" Catterson is heard saying in the video, and the 2-year-old blows kisses as Catterson walks back to his car.

Sheely shared the sweet moment on Facebook to give others a laugh and "warm your hearts."

Somehow, the video made its way to Catterson, and that's how Sheely found out his 16-year-old daughter died suddenly last week. She called little Cohen's hug a "blessing from God."

"I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason," she posted to Facebook.

Catterson told WLNE-TV the road ahead will be tough, as he'll never be able to hug his daughter again.

"After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there," he said. "It really just meant a lot to me."

Sheely's post also included a link to a GoFundMe page created to cover the 16-year-old's funeral expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrhode islandtoddleru.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News