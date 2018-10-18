Pizza delivery driver ambushed after bringing pizza to home for sale in Montgomery County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people are accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver in Montgomery County.

Investigators say two of the suspects had pizza delivered Wednesday night to a house for sale on Keegan Hollow in the Spring Trails subdivision.

They stole the driver's cell phone and the pizza. Deputies found the pizza inside a car around the block.

Two of the suspects ran into the woods and were later found. Deputies believe they called a friend to pick them up after robbing the pizza delivery driver.
