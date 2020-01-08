Society

Pizza ATM ready to serve students at college dorm in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL. -- It's a life-altering invention for college life.

Students at one dormitory at the University of North Florida don't have to leave the building for pizza. That's because a "Pizza ATM" is being installed and they can't wait to make withdrawals.

The machine makes a pizza at the press of a button. UNF is one of the few colleges in the country that have one, with a grand opening scheduled in the coming weeks.

The vending machine contains pre-cooked pizzas, the customer makes their choice and the toppings are added. The pizza is then boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys the pizza, it's cooked in a convection oven and ready to eat.
