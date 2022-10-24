That new device MLB catchers wear is supposed to help pitchers read signs without cheating

Wondering how PitchCom works? ABC13 sports reporter Adam Winkler breaks down how the device works and how it actually helps speed up the game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Haters are going to hate, and since the Astros have whole bunch of them, it's a good thing there's this new thing called PitchCom.

So, what is PitchCom?

As ABC13 sports reporter Adam Winkler explained, it's a remote control with buttons that a catcher wears in order to give signals on what the pitch is.

The device is aimed at preventing sign stealing and it's also supposed to speed up the game because it eliminates the shaking off.

Is it a fast ball, a change up, a slider? The answer is all supposed to be heard by the pitcher who is also wearing a device inside his cap.

"You might see pitchers, especially opposing pitchers, kind of put their glove up and cup their ear. That's because they're trying to make this tunnel and hear the speaker better," Adam explained.

He said it seems to be working pretty well, as a lot of teams have not seen a whole lot of hiccups while using the device.

