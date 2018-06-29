Police in Brooklyn want to find a man who randomly attacked a woman in her home.The victim, Tiffany Luddy, says she heard a knock at the door in east New York, and when she opened it, a man punched her in the face. Luckily, her dog came to the rescue.Luddy was home with her 9-year-old grandson, who was sleeping, when she heard a knock on the door around 11 a.m.Luddy opened the door, and a man had his face covered and was muffled while talking. He punched her in the face, knocking out a tooth and a cap.When the suspect saw Luddy's 5-month-old pit bull, 'Gotti,' who broke out from his cage, he then took off.Another man was also seen in front of the building.Neither Luddy nor her super recognize the guys.