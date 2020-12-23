11 children, mom escape burning house in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and 11 children escaped a burning home Wednesday morning in a northwest Houston neighborhood, authorities said.

It happened in the 6400 block of Pinewood Trace Lane overnight.

Firefighters from Cy-Fair Fire Dept. arrived to find flames and smoke billowing from the garage of the home, which sustained heavy damage from the fire.

There was no word on a cause of the fire. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office was investigating.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was assisting the family who lived at the home.

The children ranged from 2 to 18 years old.

