'I'm pretty lucky': Pilot in Montgomery County helicopter crash walks away with one bruise

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a small helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon.The helicopter went down near the parking lot of Embrace Fellowship Church, located at 22825 Antique Lane in New Caney.The pilot was not injured during the crash and told ABC13 Eyewitness News he suffered only a small bruise.He says he was flying back from Cleveland, Texas when suddenly, while flying 1,500 feet off the ground, the engines began to malfunction."I had to make an emergency landing," he said. "I came in and shot for the asphalt and missed it. I pulled back on the stick to kind of slow it down some and it dropped like a rock and crashed into the tree, but I'm okay."He said this is the second time he's been involved in a helicopter crash."I'm pretty lucky," he said.