Society

99-year-old woman sets record as oldest active pilot and flight instructor

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A 99-year-old California woman is now in the record books as the world's oldest flight instructor and active pilot.

Robina Asti gave her final flight lesson Sunday for NextGen Flight Academy at Riverside Municipal Airport.

Robina said she wanted to show that seniors are strong, vital, and can still contribute.

"I love getting people to experience what it's like to lift off this Earth," she said. "It is so good."

She took student Brandon Martini into the air, qualifying her for the world's oldest pilot title. The previous record holder, an Iowa man, flew at age 98.

Robina has been teaching people how to fly for decades.

"She taught me some things up there that I haven't learned in well over 1,000 hours," said Martini. "It was neat getting a new perspective from somebody who's been flying so long.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaelderly womanrecordaviationworld record
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
12-year-old boy charged in murder of woman in Greenspoint
Deputy attacked by woman she rescued, deputies say
The most powerful moments from Hurricane Hanna
Family of toddler killed over potty training left in shock
Email error sends some Woodlands Mall tenants into panic
Show More
How families are navigating back to school plans during pandemic
ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall
Houston fugitive wanted for murder from 36 years ago
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis honored at US Capitol: LIVE
UT faces lawsuit after 2 white students denied admission
More TOP STORIES News