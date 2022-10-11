Texas grandmother pursues dream of becoming pilot and starts her second career

DALLAS, Texas -- One woman proved that it is never too late to return to something you love. After staying home to raise her kids, Tamaron Nicklas accomplished her dream of being a pilot for Southwest Airlines after two decades out of the sky.

Nicklas talked to GMA3 on stepping away from her Air Force career and the steps she took to get back in the air after 20 years.

"I was in the Air Force for about seven and a half years. We were able to refuel all sorts of different types of aircraft," Nicklas said. "We went through Hawaii to Guam, got to fly to Australia, the Philippines, Korea."

When Nicklas began to start a family, it became more of a challenge for her to work.

"I worked really hard to get back into flying. I found out I was pregnant with our third, and at that point I just thought, I don't think I can do this," Nicklas said. "I really actually struggled with it for a while after I'd walked away, just in that you know, that it's your identity."

Things started to take a turn for Nicklas when she came across an opportunity to get back in the air.

"I saw in our grad magazine an article about the Air Force's initial flight training down in Pueblo and it just seemed like a really neat way for me to get back into flying and instructing," Nicklas said.," Nicklas said.

After spending time with her young grandchildren, a goal became very clear to Nicklas. She wanted to fly with her husband on Southwest Airlines.

"I asked myself a lot of times, why am I doing this? How badly did I want it?I decided, yes, you know, I really want to do this and it was worth the hard work," Nicklas said.

Nicklas was able to arrange her first flight to be with her husband and they were able to share their special moment with their customers.

"Just the fact that I can encourage anybody, inspire anybody in any career field, it doesn't have to be flying, you know?" Nicklas said. "If you've been away from it and think it's insurmountable, not attainable, take the first step. There's no reason you can't do it."