Pilot dies after plane crashes into home with couple inside

JOYEETA BISWAS
One person died after a plane crashed into a Utah home Monday, authorities said.

Flames engulfed the house after the crash and ensuing fire. The pilot, who was the only one aboard, died in the crash, according to officials.

A couple inside the home reportedly escaped uninjured.

Video taken by a neighbor showed flames coming out of the house and people watching from a distance. The neighbor said his mother heard the plane pass by twice before hearing the crash.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna 525, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Jury deciding if 'honor killings' father should die
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Show More
Man killed after argument leads to shooting in parking garage
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Thieves smash church van into CVS Pharmacy and steal ATM
More News