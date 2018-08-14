EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3952988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Views from above: Cy-Fair VFD shows what the mulch fire looks like from a drone.

A large pile of mulch that went up in flames late Monday night could burn for days in northwest Harris County.This is happening at Organic Landscape on Windfern Road near Schooner Lane, just inside the Beltway.Authorities say the wood pile appears to have spontaneously combusted, which is not uncommon. The fire then spread to nearby pieces of equipment used at the company.Drone video from the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department shows the pile glowing orange.There are some homes and businesses nearby, but firefighters say there is no cause for alarm to the public."Right now, we don't see any immediate dangers. Like I said, that's one of the things we are trying to do is to suppress some of those flames to keep some of those embers from blowing around. There's not a whole lot of residential in this immediate area so right now everything appears to be pretty safe," said Dean Hensley with Cy-Fair FD.Mulch companies keep firefighting equipment on hand to help prevent and contain these types of fires. However, when this fire started around 10:30 p.m., no one was around.The owner tells Eyewitness News the burning mulch is worth thousands of dollars.The fire is under investigation.