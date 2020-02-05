Society

Celebrate the ultimate Galentine's Day with bottomless mimosas!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Enjoy a fabulous Galentine's Day event with your friends, filled with fun, learning, sweet treats, and the best part: endless mimosas!

Chloe Stagner, owner of Picked Flower Company in The Heights, joined ABC13 for The Midday to tell us what to expect at their Galentine's Day flower crown making workshop. Of course, Galentine's Day, which was a fictionalized creation that should not be confused with Valentine's Day, has gained mainstream acceptance, focusing on female friendship.

The workshop is being held this Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m., and next Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Your ticket to the Galentine's Day event includes all flowers and supplies you'll need, your take-home flower crown, sweet treats, instruction from a professional floral designer and bottomless mimosas!

The workshop is 18 and over, and you must be 21 years old or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $65. You can purchase your tickets at pickedflowerco.com.

Picked Flower Company is located at 1120 W. 15th 1/2 St.

