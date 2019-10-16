Photos show masked suspect who fired gun during attempted Walmart robbery

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a masked man who apparently brought a gun inside a Walmart. This happened before 2 AM. Apparently the man dropped a backpack on his way out, so far no arrests.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nRJV6bacoC — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) October 16, 2019

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for the masked man who reportedly fired his gun inside a Walmart early Wednesday.Montgomery County deputies responded around 2:41 a.m. to the 3000 block of College Park Drive in The Woodlands.They say the armed suspect walked into the store wearing a mask, a black hoodie, green shorts, black and white tennis shoes with black socks.According to deputies, the suspect approached a Walmart employee, pointed a gun at her and forced her into an area of the store containing a safe. The suspect then demanded the employee open the safe and hand over the money to him.During that time, authorities say the employee activated her two-way radio and alerted other employees, who heard the commotion.The suspect took off when the woman's co-workers approached the room. As he was leaving the store, the suspect fired a single shot into the ceiling and ran off without the money."We were in the dog food section and I heard one of the managers say, 'Get down. Get down,' and then I heard a shot," one shopper said.No one was hurt during the incident.Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case number 19A322293.