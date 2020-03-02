Photo shows damaged 96-inch water line that caused boil notice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5971708" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.

City cleaning up 610 after flood

So how big is a 96-inch line, which is the same that broke along the East Loop? Hit play to find out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Public Works offered a first look at the damaged 96-inch water main that broke and caused the East Loop to flood and a city-wide water emergency that lasted over a couple of days.HPW's Twitter account posted photos of the broken line as well as the one that is replacing it."This is the culprit that caused the boil water notice & the new water line being installed," Houston Public Works tweeted.The posting also thanked those who helped fix the break.The water line break last Thursday initially caused water to spew across mainlanes of the East 610 Loop near Clinton. Drivers caught in the flood retreated to the roofs of their vehicles to be rescued.The break then caused lowered water pressure and a boil water notice to up to half of Houston. Schools, city government buildings and businesses were forced to close early Thursday and throughout Friday as a result.The boil water notice lasted into Saturday as workers tried to control the situation.According to officials, the water main was already leaking, but soil had kept the line from bursting until last Thursday when a contractor performed exploratory work. The soil was moved during the work.13 Investigates found the pipe was first put on line in 1990 and it had 20 years of service life left based on American Concrete Pipe Association standards.