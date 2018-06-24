Police release photo of suspect accused of killing man inside SW Houston sports bar

1 dead after shooting at nightclub in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of killing a man at a sports bar in southwest Houston.

Investigators responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of South Wilcrest around 3:45 a.m Sunday.

HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook told Eyewitness News that about 30 people where inside La Oficina sports bar watching soccer, when everyone heard gunshots.

Officers said a 45-year-old Hispanic male got into a disturbance inside the club and was shot multiple times.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

