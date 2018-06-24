The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of killing a man at a sports bar in southwest Houston.Investigators responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of South Wilcrest around 3:45 a.m Sunday.HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook told Eyewitness News that about 30 people where inside La Oficina sports bar watching soccer, when everyone heard gunshots.Officers said a 45-year-old Hispanic male got into a disturbance inside the club and was shot multiple times.The victim died at the scene.Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600