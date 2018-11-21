HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two thieves posing as security officers were captured on camera cutting out a costly part from a pickup truck last month in west Harris County.
According to the office of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap, the theft would cost the victim more than $7,000 to replace the part.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 30 in a hotel parking lot located in the 16400 block of Katy Freeway. The thieves were seen entering the lot in a silver, four-door sedan bearing a white sign with red letters reading "SECURITY" on the side.
The constable's office says one of the suspects is seen on video crawling underneath the truck, where he sawed through metal attachments of the "reductant heater assembly."
The part is loaded in the security vehicle's trunk before the suspects take off.
The constable's office urges anyone who recognizes the thieves or the sedan involved to call 281-463-6666. Tips on the case can also be submitted through the constable's office website.