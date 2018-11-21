THEFT

Thieves posing as security officers take off with costly truck part in west Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Thieves wanted for allegedly stealing car parts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two thieves posing as security officers were captured on camera cutting out a costly part from a pickup truck last month in west Harris County.

According to the office of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap, the theft would cost the victim more than $7,000 to replace the part.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 30 in a hotel parking lot located in the 16400 block of Katy Freeway. The thieves were seen entering the lot in a silver, four-door sedan bearing a white sign with red letters reading "SECURITY" on the side.

The constable's office says one of the suspects is seen on video crawling underneath the truck, where he sawed through metal attachments of the "reductant heater assembly."

The part is loaded in the security vehicle's trunk before the suspects take off.

The constable's office urges anyone who recognizes the thieves or the sedan involved to call 281-463-6666. Tips on the case can also be submitted through the constable's office website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on cameratheftHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
Thief hauls away couple's post-retirement food truck
Grinch swipes decorations from family with sick son
Skimmed in Katy: Victims giving heads up of tainted gas pumps
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped and releases audio
More theft
Top Stories
METRO bus camera captures shooting that paralyzed man
Teen with rare skin disease moves in to new 'smart home'
Stranger with long gun seen confronting neighbor's son
Dating app rape suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen
Thief hauls away couple's post-retirement food truck
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
New Waverly firefighters returning from California wildfires
Brother arrested after family of 4 killed in mansion fire
Show More
Razor wire most visible part of $210M US border deployment
Mom misses court date after 2-year-old ingested cocaine
Lawmaker renews call against Texas Confederate plaque
Genital mutilation charges dismissed in case involving 9 girls
Police apologize for removing black man from yogurt shop
More News