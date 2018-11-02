COUNTERFEIT

Fake money makes it way through Tomball Regional Hospital

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Fake money showed up at a hospital in the Tomball area and police want to make a big deal about it.

Tomball police say this $50 bill was used in the cafeteria of Tomball Regional Hospital on Halloween.

President Grant has a scowl on his face, and the bill says "for motion picture use only."

Police have received multiple reports of the phony money being used in thefts.

Tomball police wants to remind people to also check for watermarks, security threads, or even compare to other bills that you have.
