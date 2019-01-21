Phone thief allegedly uses LetGo app to lure victim

How to stay safe while buying and selling online

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Lisa, who asked that we don't reveal her identity, said her brand new iPhone XR was stolen by someone claiming he wanted to buy it on a classifieds-type app called LetGo.

"I did see him. He was nervous when he first came to the window, but I didn't really think he was going to go off with the phone," she said.

Lisa agreed to meeting the young man in Cypress over the weekend to sell her iPhone XR for $750.

"He said, 'Don't worry about it, I'll give you $800, you can use the rest for gas,'" she said

That wasn't the only red flag. Lisa said he didn't have the apartments' gate code.

Lisa didn't realize her daughter was recording from the backseat as the supposed buyer starts to walk away with the phone.

"He started walking off with the phone and I was like, 'Wait, come here!' And that's when I saw him start running and I started running after him," Lisa said.

She said he ran into an apartment and she called 911. By the time deputies arrived and searched the apartment, the alleged thief was gone.

"On the other side of the building, there's a window. So I'm thinking this boy jumped out the window," she said.

The sheriff's office is investigating and Lisa said the wireless carrier has disabled the phone. She also said she's going to be more careful next time by choosing a safer place to meet than the person's home.

"It's the first time I ever did that and I got robbed," Lisa said.

