Joseph James Pappas' home under scrutiny as law enforcement presence grows in Westbury neighborhood

ABC13's Marla Carter says lights can be seen inside the home of Joseph James Pappas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A flurry of police activity is happening outside the home of a Houston doctor's suspected killer.

Earlier Thursday evening, at least five patrol vehicles from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office were seen outside Joseph James Pappas' Westbury home.

Reporter Marla Carter is there and said deputy constables told her they are holding the scene on Stillbrooke for Houston police after authorities received a phone call.

What that phone call was and how it is connected to the search for Dr. Mark Hausknecht's alleged killer is not known.

Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement for 30 years
Manhunt continues for the suspect in the murder of prominent doctor



Pappas' home was searched on Wednesday by police. We are now hearing another search may be imminent after someone possibly saw Pappas in the area.

Our crew at the scene is reporting that there are lights on inside of Pappas' home.

So far, no one has been seen going inside of Pappas' home.

RELATED: Joseph Pappas: What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Joseph Pappas: What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer

WATCH: HPD announces charges against Joseph Pappas
Suspect announced in doctor's murder

