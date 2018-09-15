An official says Typhoon Mangkhut has left at least 12 people dead in the northern Philippines, mostly in landslides and houses that got pummeled by the storm's fierce winds and rain.Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino says the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon on Saturday.Tolentino says that at least two other people are missing and that the death toll could climb to 16 once other casualty reports are verified.He says about 87,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas and advised not to return home until the danger has passed.Mangkhut slammed ashore before dawn Saturday in Cagayan province in the northeast and is on target to hit southern China on Sunday.