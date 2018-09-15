Typhoon Mangkhut slams into Philippines, killing at least 12

EMBED </>More Videos

According to officials, at least two other people are missing and that the death toll could climb to 16 once other casualty reports are verified.

TUGUEGARAO, Philippines --
An official says Typhoon Mangkhut has left at least 12 people dead in the northern Philippines, mostly in landslides and houses that got pummeled by the storm's fierce winds and rain.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino says the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon on Saturday.

Tolentino says that at least two other people are missing and that the death toll could climb to 16 once other casualty reports are verified.

He says about 87,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas and advised not to return home until the danger has passed.

Mangkhut slammed ashore before dawn Saturday in Cagayan province in the northeast and is on target to hit southern China on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
disasterweatheru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robber killed after opening fire on customers at Whataburger
Multiple family members stabbed in NW Harris County attack
Fiestas Patrias parade celebrates 50th anniversary in Houston
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
These precious animals need forever homes, Houston!
Looking Back: Deadly bomb attack at Poe Elementary
Firefighters pray after mom and child found dead during Florence
Death toll climbs to 5 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Show More
Less rain and more sunshine expected on Saturday
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Alvin ISD male cosmetology student suspended for wearing makeup
Boling FFA teacher's legacy of winning inspires students
East Bernard runner won't let impairment slow her down
More News