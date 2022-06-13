Arts & Entertainment

Philip Baker Hall, known for roles in 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90

By Jack Coyle, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in "Seinfeld," has died. He was 90.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor's wife of nearly 40 years, on Monday said Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California. She said Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

"His voice at the end was still just as powerful," said Wolfle Hall.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Hall had been a well-traveled stage actor and bit-part presence in films and TV before a then-little-known Paul Thomas Anderson sought him out to star in his 1993 short film "Cigarettes & Coffee." After the short, with Hall playing an itinerate gambler, made it into the Sundance Film Festival, Anderson expanded it into his feature debut, 1997's "Hard Eight," which catapulted Hall's career. Anderson would cast him again in "Boogie Nights" and "Magnolia."

To many, Hall was instantly recognizable for one of the most intense guest appearances on "Seinfeld." In the 22nd episode of the sitcom in 1991, Hall played Lt. Joe Bookman, the library investigator who comes after Seinfeld for years-overdue copy of "Tropic of Cancer." Hall played him like an old-school noir detective, telling Seinfeld: "Well, I got a flash for ya, Joy-boy: Party time is over."

Hall's other credits included playing Richard Nixon in Robert Altman's 1984 drama "Secret Honor." He had parts in "The Truman Show," "The Insider," "Zodiac," "Argo" and "Rush Hour."

Hall is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentglendalelos angeleslos angeles countyactorobituaryfamous death
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 30 shots fired during Airbnb grad party, hitting man in head
Saharan haze is back with little hope for rain to wash it away
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Boy killed when person fires multiple shots at E. Harris Co. home
Man accused of driving drunk had 6 kids in his car, deputies say
Houston date set for Mary J. Blige's tour with Ella Mai, Queen Naija
Man charged with murder of brother, shooting of nephew in N. Houston
Show More
Driver killed and 16-year-old hurt after being hit by chase suspect
Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID
Kevin Spacey formally charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
Uvalde school shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole
3 people hurt during shootout outside taqueria in SE Houston, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News