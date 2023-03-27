Caught on video: 4 men open fire in Philadelphia, injuring 3 teens

Philadelphia police released surveillance video on Thursday morning of a shooting that injured three teens earlier in the week.

"Four males just shooting up the block with no care in the world," said Capt. James Kearney.

Police say a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were injured after more than 60 rounds were fired.

Surveillance video shows four men, armed with rifles and semi-automatic pistols, firing down the block. One of the guns was an automatic weapon.

"You see an automatic gun going off in broad daylight. Broad daylight on the streets of the city of Philadelphia. Four males just shooting up the block with no care in the world," said Capt. James Kearney. "It's very concerning, it's disappointing, and these people need to be held accountable."

The men were all wearing face masks during the shooting.

Police also stated on Thursday that the four suspects were dropped off at the scene in a grey Honda CRV by a fifth suspect, who was behind the wheel.

A CRV was found two days later, burned out in Belmont. Investigators are looking into whether or not it is the same car used in this shooting.

"We believe somebody out there in that community, in that neighborhood, may have seen something, may have seen a small piece of this puzzle to help my investigators solve this case," said Kearney.

Two of the three victims remain in critical condition at local hospitals. The third is in stable condition. Police are unsure why these teens were targeted.

"That's our city right now. We've got to be talking about this 24/7, all of us," said Pastor Aaron Campbell with Level Up Philly.

Level Up is a program for at-risk youths in Philadelphia. Campbell, who founded the program, says he knows one of the victims.

Action News talked to Campbell the day after the incident. He said that since then, at least 10 kids have come to him to talk because the violence is getting so bad.

"What takes place in the mind of a young person that makes them feel that grabbing a gun and trying to end someone's life is the way to go?" he questioned.

Police say they recovered one gun, a 45 caliber, from the scene. But, they still need the public's help to find the shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.

