collapse

Frightening moments as railing collapses during Philadelphia Eagles-Washington game

By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Railing collapses as Eagles' Jalen Hurts leaves the field

LANDOVER, Maryland -- Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington game at Fed Ex Field Sunday when a railing collapsed, sending fans tumbling.

Eagles fans were taking pictures of quarterback Jalen Hurts as he headed to the locker room when the incident occurred.

EMBED More News Videos

Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles game at Fed Ex Field Sunday when a railing collapsed, sending fans tumbling.





Hurts was not injured. In fact, Hurts helped the fans back onto their feet.

There is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured.


The Washington Football team released a statement to ABC News saying.

"The Washington Football Team is aware of an incident in the North Field Tunnel following today's game. To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandnflcollapsephiladelphia eaglessportsaccident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLAPSE
3 Dallas firefighters in critical condition after building explosion
Reba McEntire rescued from OK building after staircase collapse
At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse
Hacker steals identities of FL condo collapse victims
TOP STORIES
Freeze Warnings remain through 10AM
Fugitive wanted for killing his wife takes his own life in Florida
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Fatal house fire caused by a space heater
Protect your furry friends before the freeze
Texas winter storm death toll at 246
Teen suspected of DWI in fatal crash in spring
Show More
Texas laws 2022: Animal neglect, veterans' exemptions and more
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in 'Nightmare Alley'
Tempers are flared in the Houston Rockets locker room
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News