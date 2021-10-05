armed robbery

Houston police looking for armed man who stole medication from pharmacy on Buffalo Speedway

Robber on the run after Upper Kirby pharmacy held up, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole prescription medication from a pharmacy last week in the Upper Kirby area.

Police said a man walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Buffalo Speedway last Monday with a revolver in one hand and a big black trash bag in the other.

The man walked over to the counter and forced an employee to open the safe, according to police. While the employee was doing that, video shows the suspect taking medication and placing it in the trash bag.

The man drove off in a black four-door Ford F-150 truck, according to police. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s. He stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs anywhere from 160 to 190 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark grey shirt and a New York Yankees cap.

If you know this man, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

