Pharmacy heist suspect wanted in multiple states captured after robbery and chase in Conroe

EMBED </>More Videos

Serial robbery suspect wanted for pharmacy robberies in two states caught.

By
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A CVS robbery Tuesday morning was the end of the line for a man wanted in connection with a string of pharmacy robberies.

Conroe police say Patrick Glavin, 40, led police on a chase after he allegedly robbed a CVS. Glavin took off in a vehicle and headed towards The Woodlands, but was captured within minutes, police said.

The chase ended without incident. Police say Glavin did not release any information to the officers, but they were able to figure out he is the man wanted for a string of similar robberies.

"He had multiple warrants for the same type of offenses," said Sgt. Jeff Smith with Conroe police. "I was contacted early in the morning by other agencies and other agencies are involved right now. We do expect more charges from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department."

EMBED More News Videos

A man is once again accused of robbing a series of pharmacies.



Police say Glavin has had run-ins with the law before and has been in and out of jail in the last few months. Although he was given bond for the robberies, he is now behind bars.

RELATED: Police search for man who robbed two pharmacies within 30 minutes

"I believe he is being held right now on almost a million dollars from us. Well, half a million through us and they are expecting another half a million dollars in Montgomery County alone," Smith said.

Police say in Tuesday's robbery at CVS Glavin covered his face and then passed a note to the pharmacy demanding oxycodone and other drugs.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberycvspolice chaseNew CaneyPorterThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Bank employee arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Residents escape 2-alarm fire at veterans' home in Midtown
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Plane carrying Post Malone makes emergency landing
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal on campaign finance violations
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Show More
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Chris Watts: Wife killed our girls, so I strangled her
More News