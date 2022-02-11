COVID-19 vaccine

FDA delays public meeting for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 to review more data

EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

WASHINGTON -- Federal health regulators on Friday delayed next week's public meeting to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying they want to see more data.

The surprise announcement by the Food and Drug Administration raises questions about how soon youngsters could get the shots. The FDA's outside experts were set to evaluate the first data on COVID-19 vaccinations in toddlers and babies.

The FDA said Pfizer has new data available from its ongoing vaccine study - and the agency needs more time to evaluate it. The outside panel was

The expert panel had been scheduled to meet Tuesday to determine if children under 5 should start getting extra-low doses of Pfizer's vaccine before it's clear if they'll need two shots or three.

The nation's 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. The FDA had pushed Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of its extra-low doses for tots before final study data was in, as the hugely contagious omicron variant took a toll on children.
___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates effective immediately
EMBED More News Videos


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesfdachildren's healthchildrencovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Discussion over HISD masks resulted in keeping masks implemented
Ottawa declares state of emergency over truck convoy protests
CDC releases new guidance for some to get additional booster shot
When to use your at-home COVID test
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility
Innocent driver, passenger killed when driver ran light, HPD says
2 teens accused of shooting 13-year-old in SW Houston, HPD says
Mother of man shot and killed by police accuses HPD of false charges
Sunny and warm today, big changes Saturday
HISD parents threaten student walkout over mask mandate
Love Gone Wrong? The search for Texas' most wanted female fugitive
Show More
HISD votes to accept resignation of former Madison HS principal
Houston expecting big crowds for UFC 271 tomorrow at Toyota Center
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Houstonians on edge amid growing road rage problem
How close is Texas to legalizing mobile sports betting?
More TOP STORIES News