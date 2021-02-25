COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer studying effects of 3rd COVID vaccine dose amid growing concerns over virus variants

Manufacturers are starting to prepare now in case a more vaccine-resistant mutation comes along.
NEW YORK -- Pfizer announced it has begun studying a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, part of a strategy to guard against mutated versions of the coronavirus.

Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect against variants that are emerging in different parts of the world. But manufacturers are starting to prepare now in case a more vaccine-resistant mutation comes along.

EMBED More News Videos

Two separate teams of researchers said this week they have found a worrying new coronavirus variant in New York City. Meanwhile, hope is on the horizon for a third U.S. COVID vaccine.


Pfizer said it will offer a third dose to 144 volunteers, drawing from people who participated in the vaccine's early-stage U.S. testing last year. It wants to determine if an additional booster shot given six to 12 months after the first two doses would rev up the immune system enough to ward off a mutated virus.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, also are tweaking their vaccine recipe. The companies are in discussions with U.S. and European regulators about a study to evaluate doses updated to better match variants such as the one first discovered in South Africa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
COVID-19 and flu vaccine combination could be possible
Vaccine-seekers waited up to 45 minutes at NRG Park's opening
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As ERCOT hearings begin, Texans and leaders call for change
Be careful on the roads! Areas of dense fog have formed
13 Investigates consumers' pain after years of power grid neglect
Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
Applications for $159 million rental relief fund opens today
Fights continue over massive electric bills from winter storm
Show More
Facilities in 54 counties reported excess air emissions
Gunman takes off after shooting driver on Eastex Freeway
Lack of home insulation added to historic winter freeze issues
Need for food and water in Houston-area still in high demand
HISD swaps virtual learning day for just 1 hour of study
More TOP STORIES News