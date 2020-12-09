UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,'' Powis said in a statement. "Both are recovering well."
The comments came as Dr. June Raine, head of the MHRA, told a Parliamentary committee that regulators had received reports of two allergic reactions from the vaccine.
Those were two allergic reactions out of thousands of COVID-19 shots given to healthcare workers. The two reactions were successfully treated immediately with an epinephrine injection.
"We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn't a feature," she said. "But If we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately.
Raine's comments came as part of a general discussion of how her agency will continue to monitor people who receive the vaccine authorized for emergency use last week.
