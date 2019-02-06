PETS & ANIMALS

You can now name a snake after your ex for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

A Snakey Valentines Day- There are plenty of snakes out there, we know you know one!

SYDNEY, Australia (KTRK) --
The Sydney zoo wants to name one of the world's most venomous snakes after your ex.

All you need is dollar donation to fill out an online form.

If your ex's name is picked, the zoo will provided you an annual pass to visit the snake whenever you want.

RELATED: 3 ways to celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day
EMBED More News Videos

Here are three ways you can celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day.



The zoo says all donations will go towards the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund, a fund dedicated to conserving Australian native wildlife by funding research and conducting educational programs and events.

You have until February 13th to enter. The drawing will be held on Valentine's Day
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldsnakevalentine's dayaustralia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs get help for owner who suffered stroke
Dog found stranded on Baytown road in bad condition is recovering
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Montgomery County deputy saves puppies found in dumpster
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'You're pushing it, so be careful' War of words over Prop B
Houston Sports Awards 2019
Tyra Banks to open 'Modelland' theme park in 2019
Masked clowns arrested for machete attack in Texas City
What was stolen from Tony Buzbee's River Oaks mansion
Unplanned smoke and flaring at Shell in Deer Park
Board letting HISD students fall through the cracks: governor
'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil some of the fan freebies for 2019
Show More
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Woman arrested for DWI was 4 times over the legal limit
Single-dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Murdered Tomball woman was about to go on anniversary trip
Researchers say it only takes 15 minutes to complete workout
More News