Pets & Animals

Cat dubbed 'world's worst cat' up for adoption

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach to getting one particular cat adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted the cat's picture with the label, "World's worst cat."

The cat, named Perdita, is described as liking jump scares, lurking and being queen of the house, all fairly standard kitty traits.

However, it also says she doesn't like kittens, dogs or children which means she needs to be a solo cat.

The 4-year-old domestic short hair was saved on Christmas Eve after she was abandoned because her previous owner died.


The shelter manager said at first she seemed "pretty sweet," but the next day she was "a grump" and "a jerk."

"She's like the definition of a Grinch," the animal shelter manager said.

The post is getting a lot of attention and a few hundred dollars in donations.

If you are called to give a difficult kitty a forever home, fill out an application at Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinacatspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
CDC asks Bush Airport to post Coronavirus warning flyer
Man forces teen daughter to help him deal drugs, police say
HISD teacher accused of trading child porn through email
Man found guilty of killing ex-wife's new husband
State wants to prosecute teen as adult in Lamar HS killing
Show More
Cold temps Friday morning
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
More TOP STORIES News