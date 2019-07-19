WOOF! Have fun with your favorite four-legged pet at Houston World Series of Dog Shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston World Series of Dog Shows is back for its 42nd year.
The dog show is taking place at NRG Center now until July 21. Families of all ages and sizes are invited out to watch dogs compete in contest events such as flyball, canine musical freestyle, grooming competitions and obedience.
And of course, you can bring your four-legged friend to the show. More than 150 dog breeds will be represented this weekend.
There will also be a Meet the Breeds event, where you can encounter with more than 110 dog breeds and discuss them with experts.
General show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Ticket information can be found on the Houston Dog Shows website.
