The Woodlands looking for solutions as feral hogs continue to tear up yards

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- People who live in The Woodlands are wanting solutions after they say feral hogs are damaging properties outside of their homes. Now, Woodlands Township officials are trying to address this problem.

"A cultivator couldn't do a better job," joked Frank Kern, who told ABC13 feral hogs have been creeping into his yard and tearing it apart.

He's not alone. A lot of people who live along Spring Creek are dealing with the wild pigs. They're concerned for their property and safety and are worried about their children, who wait at the bus stop in the mornings.

"The [hogs] sit there and stare at you, maybe come after you," said Kern. "So, I'm not excited about chasing them."

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors is hiring a consultant to see what can be done to control the feral hog population along with other nuisance wildlife.

"These hogs can really tear up a yard in a hurry and cost thousands of dollars to repair," said Woodlands Township assistant general manager for community services John Powers. "We want people to feel safe and be safe."

Kern said he's already spent thousands of dollars on lawn repairs, and like so many of his neighbors, wants the wild hogs gone.

"I don't want to fix it because I don't know when they're going to come back," said Kern.

