Woman spots snake in gas station pump touch screen

This may just have your skin crawling next time you're filling up.

A Kansas woman says she found a snake inside the touch screen of a gas pump.

At first, she thought it was a strange piece of rubber molding that had fallen inside...until it started slithering around.

In the video above, the snake can be seen attempting to maneuver through the pump screen.

"I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump," the woman recalled.

She alerted the manager who later removed the reptile, but she says she is still creeped out by the snake, and she'll use a different pump next time just to be safe.
