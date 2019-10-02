Pets & Animals

Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion den and starts dancing

THE BRONX -- A bystander's Instagram videos show a woman who apparently climbed into the lion's exhibit at the Bronx Zoo and taunted the male animal as it looked on.

The zoo said it received a report of the incident Saturday, and thankfully, there were no injuries.



The zoo said it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for this type of behavior.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe," the zoo said in a statement.

The woman's identity is currently unknown.

The NYPD is in contact with the Bronx Zoo, and the zoo is in the process of filing a criminal trespass report.

The park told police that there is a moat with an approximately 14-foot drop between where the woman was standing in the video and the lion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkwild animalsbronx zoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Papa John's extends fundraiser for deputy's family to Friday
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate
Woman with 2-month-old crashes during chase in Clear Lake
LIVE | Vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Show More
Fall front reaches Houston next week
THE 60: Beyonce, Solange's dad Mathew Knowles has breast cancer
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Officers formed human chain to rescue family of 4 during Imelda
Lyft offering free rides to and from breast cancer screenings
More TOP STORIES News