Pets & Animals

Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times

A woman who has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer multiple times credits her Husky named "Sierra" for sniffing it out each time.

Stephanie Herfel says six years ago Sierra got upset after putting her nose on her belly.

"She came up and put her nose on my belly, which I dismissed," Stephanie said.

A few days later, Stephanie found her dog in a back closet, visibly upset.

"(She was) curled up in a little ball with her nose under her tail. Her little face was completely wet and her eyebrows were crunched," Stephanie said.

With Sierra acting strange and after a few stomach aches, Stephanie took a leap of faith and went to the doctor, where she found out she had stage 3 ovarian cancer.

After six months, Stephanie's cancer went into remission, but three more times the cancer returned and each time Sierra detected it.

"(I was) just going through my head, 'Sierra was telling me. Sierra was telling me,'" Stephanie said.

A study by "Experimental Biology" found a dog's smell is 10,000 times more accurate than humans. The dogs were put to the test and sniffed out blood samples in cancer patients, with their noses getting it right about 97 percent of the time.

"I didn't think she was crazy at all. I said, 'Probably your dog was picking up that you weren't feeling okay,'" Stephanie's oncologist Dr. David Kushner said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsinhealthovarian cancerdogu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Next cold front to bring chance for storms
3 women shot in fight with at least 40 people in NE Harris Co.
How to outsmart credit card skimmers at gas stations
ABC13's Morning News
American hostage freed in swap with Taliban
Show More
Criminal charges expected against Jeffrey Epstein guards
High school cancels controversial 'Gender-Bender' spirit day
These alternatives are cheaper than Botox but are they better?
Food truck sexual assault part of larger crime spree: HPD
Boy hurt by flying glass when family car shot at near Eastex Fwy
More TOP STORIES News