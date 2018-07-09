SHARKS

Woman says CrossFit training helped with this big shark catch at Surfside Beach

Woman reels in shark off Surfside Beach (KTRK)

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Astonished beach-goers said they rushed to see what was going on when a big crowd huddled around a woman as she reeled in a shark.

Ayon Dasgupta was visiting from Austin and spending time at Surfside Beach when he saw a woman reeling in a shark from the water.

"It was unexpected," Dasgupta told Eyewitness News.

Biggers told Eyewitness News that she was left to catch the shark after her husband went out on his boat. She said one of her fishing lines went off, so she jumped to get it.

"When the guys take off in boats it's up to mama to reel in the sharks," Lauren Biggers, the woman who caught the shark said.

Biggers said it took about 30 minutes to reel it in.

Biggers said she's still in shock from her huge catch, but she's not taking all of the credit.

"Thank God for CrossFit, I'd never have been able to do it," Biggers said.

The shark was released back into the water.
