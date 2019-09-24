Pets & Animals

Woman bites camel that sat on her at Louisiana truck stop petting zoo

GROSSE TETE, La. -- Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a woman after she crawled into its enclosure.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's officials told The Advocate on Sunday that the Florida woman's husband had been throwing treats to their dog under the camel's fence. Their dog went into the enclosure and the woman crawled under barbed wire to retrieve the pet.

That's when the 600-pound camel sat on her. She told deputies she bit the camel to free herself. The woman was brought to a hospital.

Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. said the couple provoked the camel and cited them for a leash law violation.

Tiger Truck Stop is about 16 miles outside of Baton Rouge and keeps Caspar the camel as an attraction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalscamelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed in apartment parking lot in SE Houston
Running car may have led to family's carbon monoxide poisoning
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Family of man shot to death on West Loop pleads for justice
Shelter that helps women in danger now needs rescuing
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Show More
Wife remembers man who drowned in Imelda's flood
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials
Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours
More TOP STORIES News