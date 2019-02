Updated 27 minutes ago

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland Animal Hospital is looking for the woman that left six puppies in the mud behind the cars along a busy road on a stormy day.The woman pulled up to the hospital in the passenger seat of a red Dodge truck.The hospital posted the surveillance video in the hopes that she could be identified.If you know the woman, the hospital asks that you contact them directly. Their number is 281-485-2496. They say their goal is just to speak with the owner and try to fix some of the problems they created.The six puppies seem to be healthy and will be looking for forever homes.