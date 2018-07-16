PETS & ANIMALS

Fishermen catch 14-foot-long hammerhead shark in Corpus Christi

EMBED </>More Videos

WHOA! It was a catch that fishermen dream of experiencing. Watch these guys reel in this massive hammerhead shark in Corpus Christi. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of fishermen in Corpus Christi had a catch of a lifetime after reeling in a massive shark.

Ray Cedillo said he goes fishing every chance he gets, and when he went out with some of his friends this past weekend, they never thought they'd get what he called such a special catch.

They got a bite and started to reel it in, not realizing what was on the other end.

"It was something that I'd always dreamed of catching. Next thing you know, it was on the beach," Cedillo said.

SEE ALSO: Woman says CrossFit training helped with this big shark catch at Surfside Beach


EMBED More News Videos

Woman reels in shark off Surfside Beach



It was a 14-foot-long hammerhead shark, estimated at just over 1,000 pounds.

"We were dragging it back into the water. We knew she was very weak, and we stayed with her for about 45 minutes getting beat up by waves," Cedillo said.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the result they were hoping for.

The shark didn't make it when they tried to release it back into the water.

"It's not what we do. Most of us land-based shark fisherman are conservation-minded. We tag fish and release them for research. But this was just a bad deal," he said.

Cedillo said they decided to save the meat and donated it.

"Catching this fish of a lifetime and it not making it totally sucks for me, but it happens, especially since we tried hard," Cedillo said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksfishingtexas newsbeachesCorpus Christi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Donkey dashes alongside traffic in The Woodlands
WOOF! Houston World Series of Dog Shows back in town this week
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog
A Dog's Tale: Playful German Shepherd steals owner's GoPro
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News