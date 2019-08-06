Pets & Animals

Where to bring your dog for happy hour in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For some, the best drinking buddy is the four-legged kind. Luckily, there are several bars, pubs, and restaurants in and around Houston that welcome our furry friends with open arms (and sometimes even treats).

Even better, these watering holes also offer deals on everything from sips to bites, if you know when to go. Austin Eastciders has rounded up a few of the best events and specials at dog-friendly bars, so mark your calendars, grab a leash, and get ready to make some new friends.

Cedar Creek Bar & Grill
Two things to raise a glass to this month: first is the August specialty cocktail, the Bayou City Blush, and second is the Puppy Brunch on August 24. All proceeds from this adorable event will benefit Houston PetSet, and who knows? You might leave with a full heart in addition to a full belly.

You can continue reading the list here with our partner CultureMap Houston.
