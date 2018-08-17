PETS & ANIMALS

Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore

EMBED </>More Videos

Whale flips boat off Jersey Shore. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 17, 2018.

DEAL, New Jersey --
A whale flipped a 20-foot boat in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

New Jersey State Police released a picture of the capsized boat.


Authorities say two people were fishing in the boat on Thursday, approximately one mile off of Deal, Monmouth County.

They say the whale surfaced beneath the vessel causing it to flip.

Both people fell overboard, but no one was hurt.

State Police noted on Facebook that charges against the whale are pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjersey shorewhaleboatingboat accidentu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Body found at burning home where 87-year-old went missing
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
Man wanted for wife's murder arrested nearly 20 years later
Benefit today for teen robbed and shot to death in NW Houston
Post Oak Little League opens World Series with win
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Show More
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Boy with brain tumor gets ultimate Houston Texans experience
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Parents give new failing grade to new accountability system
Digital Deal of the Day
More News