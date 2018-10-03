Authorities are searching for the person responsible for killing a dog with an arrow.On Sunday, a woman found an injured dog in the 9800 block of Cheeves Road around 5 p.m.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that the dog was found with an arrow in his neck.Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce will hold a press conference Wednesday to ask for the public's help in finding the person responsible for the animal's death.The news conference will be held at 3100 Main St.