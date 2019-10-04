pets

Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing face massage

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. -- Just watching this dog get a massage is soothing.

Louie the golden retriever is really enjoying a face massage from his dog mom, Kristina Teitelbaum.

Just watch his face gently contort into multiple expressions.

According to his Facebook page, "Louie is a 5-year old golden retriever with a heart of gold; a California soul, with a heart of gold" who is "passionate about putting smiles on people's faces."

The page goes on to say: "Louie is notoriously the friendliest guy on the block and often referred to as the Mayor of Marina Del Rey."
