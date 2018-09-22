PETS & ANIMALS

FDA warns about pet flea and tick treatments that could cause seizures

EMBED </>More Videos

The FDA is warning pet owners about flea and tick treatments.

NEW YORK --
There is a warning for pet owners about some flea and tick products.

The FDA says some treatments can potentially cause seizures and other neurological side effects.

The drugs are in a class called Isoxazoline.

They include the treatments Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard and Simparica.

The FDA says the drugs are safe to use for most animals, but it recommends pet owners talk to their veterinarian and review their pet's medical history.

Although most dogs and cats haven't had neurologic adverse reactions, seizures may occur in animals without a prior history, the FDA said.

Pet owners and veterinarians who have additional questions can contact AskCVM@fda.hhs.gov or call 240-402-7002.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetsFDAu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
Texas fisherman catches two massive alligator gars
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
Man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
Stormy afternoon expected later today
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area
Show More
Astros store holding postseason clinch event
Houston West Nile patient taken off ventilator 1 month later
Man shot to death at block party in east Houston
Cruz and O'Rourke land punches during testy 1st debate
Man on stolen bike leads police on slow-speed chase
More News