New video shows an uninvited guest dropping in at a bar in Waco.Diners shrieked and watched as staff captured a snake which had entangled itself in a ceiling fan on Saturday.This video of the scene at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill was captured by eyewitness Amy Palacios. It shows two bartenders reaching up towards the coiled snake. One staff member eventually grabs the snake's head and successfully retrieves it from the fan.He released the snake outside after the rescue operation.