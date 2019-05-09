VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door

LAWTON, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man had an unpleasant surprise when he walked up to his friend's doorbell.A snake that was wrapped around the porch light jumped out and bit him right in the face.The attack was captured on his friend's doorbell camera.He had no idea whether the snake was venomous.His friend rushed him to the hospital, where doctors said the snake was not dangerous.But things didn't turn out as well for the snake. His friend killed the reptile after the attack.