Video shows dog help calm woman's panic attack

Service dog in action caught on video (KTRK)

By
Service dogs can assist people with a variety of needs including calming them from panic attacks, and a new viral video shows one of these dogs in action.

Amber Aquart shared a video of her dog, Oakley, helping her as she waited in an airport.

You can see Oakley jumping up to Amber suddenly and nuzzling her as she panics. Oakley is trained to notice these attacks through Amber's breathing and body language.

The video shows Oakley's training pays off as he works to de-escalate the panic attack.
